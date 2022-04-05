It's the language they learn & speak

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sounds like a school in Paris.

But this school is in New Orleans.

It’s where the language they learn is French.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that it’s the language they speak in every class.

Except for English class of course.

It’s Audubon Charter Uptown School.

And when they hold a speech contest for eighth-graders, it’s in French.

They all get three minutes each.

To speak French.

To make their points.

Their school is all French, all the time.

Using standards set by the French Ministry of Education.

Some of the books even fly in first-class from France.

C’est la vie, as people say in Paris.

As the kids in New Orleans say, that’s life.