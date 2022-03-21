HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Police in Houma are investigating an incident in which a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face on Sunday, March 20.

According to Houma PD, a family was waking in the area of Main Street, near the street’s intersection with Marmande Street when an undetermined number of suspects approached the family in a white-colored vehicle.

Detectives say the suspects then shot at the family, using what was believed to have been a non-powdered gun. A four-year-old boy was shot in the face, just above his eye, during the incident.

The child was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Houma PD at 985-873-6371. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.