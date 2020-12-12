Inmate mistakenly released in Jackson County MS

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — On Friday, December 11, an inmate was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center in Jackson County Mississippi.

21-year-old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula was released around 6 PM. Sheriff Mike Ezel says an investigation is underway to find out how the error happened.

Moss Point Police arrested King on Thursday for shooting into a dwelling and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information of King’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers 877-787-5898

