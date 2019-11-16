Inmate escapes from Alabama work center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an escaped inmate this morning. ADOC sent a news release early Saturday morning saying they’re looking for 38-year-old William Dannelly. The news release says he left the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery sometime before 1 am Saturday morning.

He’s described as a white man, 5′ 7″, 175 pounds wearing a prison-issue uniform. ADOC says he was serving a 20-year sentence for drug distribution out of Montgomery County. Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.