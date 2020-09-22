Inland communities like Atmore still dealing with Sally aftermath

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — People living in inland communities are also feeling the brunt of Hurricane Sally. Atmore is about 70 miles from the water in Gulf Shores and homeowners there are still cleaning up today.

Whether it’s a carport smashed by a falling tree, or large trunks tipped over by the wind, the best example of Atmore storm damage is the imprint of a pine tree left in this smashed church van.

“I’m seeing trees down everywhere I’m like wow, this storm is tearing things up,” said Anthony Fountain outside the home. “As long as these trees been here they’ve been here for a long time to see them just coming out of the ground, I was like wow.” The damage is relatively sporadic compared to some communities closer to the Gulf of Mexico but most homeowners are happy it wasn’t any worse.

“It’s horrible, it’s really really bad, really bad, a lot of trees I think that’s the most damage a lot of trees,” said Latonya Lee. She was watching a crew work to untangle a mass of storm debris and downed utility lines. Sylvester Folks watched this tree topple in his front yard as Hurricane Sally passed through.

“Scary, I’m just glad it didn’t fall on my house,” said Folks. “People need to make sure they’re prepared don’t take these hurricanes lightly.” Piles of storm debris still line streets in town, as electricity is gradually restored, homeowners wait for the junk to get hauled away.