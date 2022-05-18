BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A ten-month-old baby was found dead in Broussard and a two-year-old is in critical condition, according to the Broussard Police Department (BPD). A woman was arrested in connection.

Tammy Clause, 49, of Broussard, the children’s caretaker, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Officers with the BPD responded to a welfare check on E. Third St. on the evening of Monday, May 16. They found the baby deceased and the two-year-old in critical condition, who is currently in a local hospital.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.