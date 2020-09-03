Infant dies after being left in hot car in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A baby left in a vehicle on Canal Avenue died Wednesday, deputies said.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said the newborn was possibly left in a vehicle for several hours. A deputy performed CPR and EMS arrived within minutes, deputies wrote in a news release.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“BCSO Criminal Investigations is conducting a death investigation and speaking to witnesses to establish a timeline of events,” deputies wrote.

