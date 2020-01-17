IHL Board delays vote on moving Ole Miss’ Confederate monument

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument on the Ole Miss campus will stay where it is for now.

During a meeting on Thursday, members of the Institutions for Higher Learning’s board decided to delay a vote on moving the monument.

The statue has stood at the center of campus since 1906.

Critics say the statue gives the impression that the school sympathizes with the confederacy.

Nearly a year ago, student leaders asked that the statue be moved to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of the campus.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History approved the plan last month.

The college board must also approve the plan before anything else can be done.

