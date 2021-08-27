Ida’s path: George County opens storm shelters

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County in eastern Mississippi announced Friday it will open two storm shelters ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Both the Agricola Storm Shelter, located 3161 Cooks Corner Road, and the Benndale Storm Shelter, at 5207 Highway 26 West, will open Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m., according to County news release.

George County Emergency Management Agency director John glass said in the release residents needed to begin preparing for Ida right away, writing he has learned to never underestimate storms.

“This is the time to be working on outdoor safety precautions for strong winds and heavy rains,” Glass stated. “Everyone needs to consider picking-up nonperishable food, water, and emergency supplies in case

of roads closures or power outages.”

George County said it will provide hand sanitizer and face masks for COVID-19 safety, but residents need to come to the shelters prepared with the following:

butter, tuna fish, and crackers. Residents can also bring items in a small personal ice chest and eating utensils (cups, plates, fork/spoons) Sleeping gear: Residents need to bring sleeping gear to the shelter such as sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets. One compact camp/tailgating chair is allowed per resident.

Medication: Residents need to bring enough prescription medication for several days along with any over-the-counter medication which is part of their daily routine such as cough syrup, antacids, or aspirin

Baby items: Residents need to bring diapers, wipes, baby food, and a change of clothes

Personal items: Residents need to bring personal hygiene items such as a change of clothes, eyeglasses, hair brush/comb, and a toothbrush

Social distancing will be observed inside the two shelters. No pets are allowed. Glass said the shelters are opening to provide residents who need it “a safe place to ride out this storm and severe weather.”

At the time of the decision, Hurricane Ida was projected to make landfall Sunday evening as a Category 3 hurricane somewhere near the Louisiana and Mississippi state line. Heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts were anticipated.