Ida’s path: Closures on the Gulf coast

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Ida in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and forecasters said its track was aimed at the U.S. Gulf Coast, prompting Louisiana’s governor to declare a state of emergency and forecasters to announce a hurricane watch for New Orleans. (NOAA via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Ida moves closer to its projected Sunday night landfall on the Gulf coast, WKRG News 5 is keeping track of closures across the region.

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Louisiana. Although the WKRG viewing area is not expected to make direct contact with Ida we will feel potential tropical storm winds and heavy rain.

Below is a list of locations that have been canceled due to Hurricane Ida.

MOBILE COUNTY

Mobile County Health Department has canceled COVID-19 vaccines and tests at Saturday and Sunday at the Newburn Building. However, the Saturday Clinic conducted by Family Health – the primary care division of MCHD – will still take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Keeler Memorial Building. COVID-19 vaccine and testing will be available at that time. For updates from MCHD go to their Facebook page here.

Mobile Museum of Art will be closed to the public Saturday, Aug. 28 as staff prepare to protect the artwork from potential damage from Hurricane Ida. The museum is scheduled to reopen, Aug. 31.

University of Mobile all on-campus classes and activities will be closed Monday, Aug. 30. Online classes will continue as planned, however professors are asked to work with students who experience power outages during and after the storm. Campus is expected to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 31 unless notified otherwise. Updates of any changes can be viewed here.

University of South Alabama will close all on-campus classes and activities Monday, Aug. 31. Students should contact professors for remote options and/or online activities/assignments. Dining operations will be modified for Sunday and Monday and can be found on the Dinging Service website. Employees should plan to report to work on Monday unless otherwise announced. Any updates for the school can be found here.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Currently no closures have been announced for Baldwin County.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Gulf Island National Seashore is preparing to close. Opal Beach, Perdido Key, Okaloosa, and Fort Pickens Area will be closed until further notice. Evaluation of the parks will occurre Sunday, Aug. 29 for reopening conditions. Updates can be found here.

MISSISSIPPI