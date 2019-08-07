ICE conducts federal search warrant in Mississippi

“Federal agents have issued a warrant and now raiding PECO foods in Bay Springs. It looks to be ICE. There looks to be no danger, but Federal agents and a helicopter are flying over PECO.”

Lindsay Williams Public Affairs Officer says, “agents from Homeland Security Investigations are conducting a federal search warrant in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.”

Williams says the investigation has nothing to do with immigration. It is a federal search warrant and they are searching the premises and conducting the operation.

Williams says Homeland Security does not round people up, they do targeted enforcement but today is a federal search warrant.

The search is said to take several hours but they gave no word on what they specifically are looking for.

Mayor of Canton, Williams Truly, was surprised by the presence of ICE in the community.

“They are going around finding who is documented or not. The ones who are not documented, they are rounding them up and putting them on buses.”

The agencies are acting on an order from the federal government to round up undocumented immigrants says Truly.

The mayor says he is concerned about the children, what will happen to them. Also what will happen to Peco’s workforce and how it might impact Canton.

This woman tells 12 News she has family members inside

Homeland Security Investigators conducting a federal search warrant at Peco’s in Canton. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

According to the Associated Press, dozens of agents were witnessed preparing to process workers inside of a military facility in Flowood with seven lines, one for each located visited by agents.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Matthew T. Albence, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)-New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Jere T. Miles will hold a press conference today at 2:00 p.m.

The presser will be held to announce the results of the execution of federal search warrants by HSI special agents today at multiple locations across the state of Mississippi as part of a coordinated operation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi following an ongoing HSI administrative and criminal investigations.