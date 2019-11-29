UFC fighter Walt Harris writes emotional tribute after stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard is found dead

This Thanksgiving, while families gather, it’s important to remember that not everyone gets to come home.
Alabama authorities positively identified the remains of missing Auburn teen Aniah Blanchard in Macon County on Nov. 27, bringing the heart wrenching month of searching to a close.
Today, her step-father, UFC fighter Walt Harris posted a heartfelt message, thanking her for changing his life.
My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!
Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris, expressed how heartbroken she was for the loss and reminded parents and children to be aware of their surroundings and have a plan for staying safe.
Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this troubled time.