GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — Expect traffic to be slow going for much of the day Saturday on I-10 as people move to get out of Ida’s path. Mobile Traffic made a post before 6 am Saturday saying “traffic through South Mississippi looks like 11 AM on 4th of July weekend.”

ALDOT’s traffic map also shows dense traffic on I-10 East for stretches of the interstate west of Gulfport. Traffic volume could build as we go through the day.