BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Repairs are almost complete at one of the resorts damaged when Hurricane Zeta hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Margaritaville in Biloxi is set to reopen on March 10.

A spokeswoman for the company that owns Margaritaville says the resort took on a lot of water on the ground floor during the hurricane. Workers are now being hired to operate the hotel, entertainment center, pool and water-slides.