Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with flooding

State / Regional

by: Alex Love,

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties are experiencing storm surge from Hurricane Sally. The storm made landfall in Alabama early Wednesday morning.

There’s been steady rain fall through the night in Pascagoula. Before that, neighborhoods across the coast saw several feet of storm surge.

In Bay St. Louis, neighbors are concerned about what the flooding could do to the foundation of their homes.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories