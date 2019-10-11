Huntsville police officer ID’d as man injured in 16-foot fall on Carnival cruise ship

Lynn Rone is a survivor, and an inspiration. She’s been battling breast cancer for the past 17 years, and she’s not giving up even though she knows it's a battle she'll never win.

Cancer has taken her on a rollercoaster ride, first finding it in her breast, then thinking she was cured, and finding cancer in her other breast, and later, her bones, then, her liver, then back to her bones.

She was only 41 with 4 children when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Her youngest son was 2.

She said, "I actually found the lump myself. And I had never done a self-breast exam before."

She says fate made her perform a breast exam one night after work.

"I clean houses for a living and I cleaned my sister-in-law's house that day and she had one of the cards hanging up in her shower on how to do a self-breast exam," she explained.