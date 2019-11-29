Huntsville officer shot at during welfare check on vehicle, man charged with attempted murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating after a welfare check on a vehicle turned into a shooting. Authorities have charged Troy Lynn Lewis, 65, with the attempted murder of an officer.

Emergency services took multiple calls about a vehicle sitting in the road at Triana Blvd. and Westmill Road. Callers were concerned that the vehicle was disabled.

Troy Lynn Lewis (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

When the first officer arrived at the scene, the driver got out of the vehicle, fired a weapon, and jumped back in the vehicle. Huntsville police say at least one round hit the officer’s patrol car.

The driver left the area and was stopped by additional officers at Leeman Ferry Road. The man was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The officer involved was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation