Humorous Jackson County, MS post says don’t call 911 for coyote sightings, unless…

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi showing they have a sense of humor. Sheriff Mike Ezell posted a news release saying people don’t need to call 911 if they spot a coyote in the daytime unless the animal is up to no good.

The news release makes several references to Warner Bros. Roadrunner cartoons. It says watch out for a coyote that’s “carrying a giant magnet, in possession of any ACME product, or posting signs like ‘detour’ or ‘free bird seed.” The post has been shared hundreds of times.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories