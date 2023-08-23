MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sadly announced on Tuesday that the human remains found in Meriwether County in December 2022 have been confirmed through forensic testing to belong to Olivia Samantha Fowler.

Fowler was initially reported missing on Aug. 14, 2021, and the sheriff’s office says their investigation revealed that Fowler was last seen on Aug. 13, 2021, around 10:30 a.m. on Pebblebrook Road.

Fowler’s case has officially been classified as a death investigation, and according to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith, there is “still much evidence to be analyzed and processed.”

Sheriff Smith says with the devastating news of Fowler’s disappearance turning into a death investigation, the sheriff’s office only wants to allow Fowler’s loved ones to time to grieve stating, “Although the outcome of the disappearance of Olivia Samantha Fowler is not what any of the family or law enforcement wanted this investigation remains active and on-going. Our focus now is to allow the family to grieve,” said Sheriff Smith

“The family request that they be allowed to properly grieve this recent news and to be supportive of them during this difficult time. The family would like the public to know that Olivia was not only a mother, but a daughter, a sister, a grandchild, and an important member of the Fowler family. This is a difficult time for them now and going forward. Please be respectful of their request.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding Fowler’s case to contact MCSO at 706-672-6651, MCSO’s main office at 706- 672-4489 or the FBI tip line at 770-216-3000