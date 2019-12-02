Human remains found at state park

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found at the Pine Log State Forest Park.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed a partial human skeleton was found Wednesday morning at the park right near Hwy 79.

A viewer sent us a photo of the skull that was found on the grounds.

The Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. They declined to release more information about the case.



As the case moves forward we will release more information as it becomes available.

