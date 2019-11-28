Hospice patient’s wish to attend Auburn game granted by Covenant Care

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Bill Roberts was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in 2013.

FTD not only effects the brain function but also the behavior, so when the Covenant Care team asked how they could help him celebrate his life, he decided to go watch the Auburn Tigers take on Samford.

“That’s something he just wanted to do,” Bill’s wife Debra said. “So, when he went on hospice, I thought well that would be the perfect wish. I thought it was great that they could set it up, and they could do that for us on such short notice.”

Despite the rain, Roberts said they got more smiles this weekend then they have in a long time.

“It just melted my heart,” Roberts said. “I just thought he was awesome. He was just smiling and carrying on. He talked to some of them, and they were just friendly and just as loving, and just to meet him, they just loved it.”

One social worker for Covenant Care said that seeing the patient’s faces when their wish is granted is the most rewarding part of her job.

“It’s the most phenomenal part about what it is that I do,” Cortney Crews said. “It means putting a smile in an otherwise kind of dampening situation, it means making people happy when sometimes they don’t have a reason to be happy.”

Robert thanks everyone involved in the My Wish program who were able to make this one come true.

LATEST STORIES: