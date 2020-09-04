Homicide investigation in Escambia County, Ala.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities in Escambia County are investigating a homicide after a body was found.

On Sept. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Investigators along with Atmore Police Department Investigators responded to the Nokomis area in reference to a possible homicide. Investigators conducted interviews and executed numerous search warrants throughout the night. After an extensive search of numerous wooded areas, an unidentified human corpse was located hidden in the brush.

Investigators, along with crime scene technicians, processed the scene and later charged De’Antae Deshay Knight, 23, with one count of murder. Knight is being held in the Escambia County Detention Center and has a bond of $1,000,000. The identity of the deceased is unknown and will be released after identification is made by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone who has information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Klaas Kids for assisting us with their K9 search teams and the Atmore Police Department.

