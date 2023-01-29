MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire heavily damages a home in McIntosh Saturday. A post from the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department says they were called to a home on Charlie Lee Road just before 3 pm Saturday afternoon. That’s about two miles west of Highway 43 in Washington County.

The post says it was extinguished without incident. Images from the fire show heavy damage to a back bedroom and some of the home’s exterior. The post also thanks the Fairford Volunteer Fire Department, Tibbie Volunteer Fire Department, Wagarville VFD, Charity Chapel VFD, ASAP EMS of Alabama, McIntosh Pd, Clarke-Washington EMCand Clarke-Mobile Gas for assistance.