Highlands County woman missing for nearly 2 weeks

State / Regional

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say nearly two weeks have passed without a sign from a woman who was reported missing in Highlands County.

Margaret “Helen” Becker, 81, was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16. The last person to see Becker told deputies she appeared confused.

“We are still looking for Margaret Becker, who has not been seen since Jan. 16,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “We have also learned that she usually goes by the first name of Helen.”

Becker may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio tag HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories