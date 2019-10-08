Henry ‘Gip’ Gipson, longtime owner of Bessemer juke joint Gip’s Place, dies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Diane Guyton remembers a phrase her longtime boss and friend Henry “Gip” Gipson used to say.

“No blacks, no white, just the blues,” Guyton recalled.

To Guyton, those words represented a philosophy the Bessemer fixture carried throughout his entire life.

“If you got to ever meet him, you loved him,” Guyton said.

Gipson, the longtime owner of Gip’s Place, a blues club and juke joint run out of his backyard, died Tuesday. He was 99 years old.

“Henry ‘Gip’ Gipson was the embodiment of blues – cool, smooth, passionate and dripping with soul,” Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin said on Facebook Tuesday. “Gip’s Place, his legendary juke joint, still stands a monument to Southern blues. Let’s keep his memory alive.”

The last few months, Gipson had been in hospice care and had stepped away from the club. The news of his death was first confirmed on Facebook by his son, Keith.

“My father past to today,” Keith said in the Facebook message. “From Gip.s (sic) place to a better place you can’t talk saying it as he always said.”

Gipson, a gravedigger by day who ran a blues club in his own backyard by night, first started Gip’s Place in 1952 as a way for local musicians to get together and play music. Over the years, the juke joint became a popular attraction in the neighborhood that attracted the attention of musicians and music lovers, far and wide.

“There is a temptation to describe Henry Gipson — his real name is Herman, but he says everyone calls him Henry — as straight out of blues central casting,” Peter Breslow wrote for a piece that ran on NPR in 2011 about Gipson. “That is, until you realize that everything about the man is strictly genuine. His hand swallows yours when you shake, and his smile is just as embracing.”

For Guyton, who managed Gip’s Place for five years, Breslow’s description was spot on for the man she knew.

“If you ever got to meet him, you loved him,” Guyton said. “There hasn’t been anyone like him.”

Gipson grew up in Uniontown. For 25 years, Gipson worked at the Pullman Standard railcar company in Bessemer for over 25 years before becoming a gravedigger. For years, he owned the Pine Hill Cemetery in McCalla.

Like his love for the blues greats like Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker, Gip’s Place was a passion for Gipson, who was a regular presence even in the last few months.

“I can’t run a business,” Gipson told the BBC in 2016, “but no one can stop you from having a party in your own backyard.”

To Guyton, Gip’s Place was never about making money. If anything, it never did, outside of enough money for overhead and to pay different bands that passed through week after week.

“It was his way of bringing people together,” she said.

Through the years, people from across Birmingham would spend their Saturday nights listening to music, drinking beer and having fun at Gip’s Place.

“That’s my place I like to go play for free,” Earl Williams told the Birmingham alternative weekly Black & White back in 2008. “I get a chance to let my hair down and be me. I can try whatever I want to try up in there. It’s just a brotherly-type thing, you’re just doing it for the love of music.”

The juke joint also attracted the attention of famous musicians. Gipson once claimed guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones once came unannounced to play while Chuck Berry gave Gipson one of his guitars that hung prominently on the wall for years.

On Aug. 8, Guyton took to Gip’s Facebook page to announce that the establishment would be closing down. However, Gipson’s family later clarified that they would be taking over Gip’s Place and would continue to run it.

“This is not the end of my daddy’s legacy,” daughter Sheree Stafford said during one outing at Gip’s Place Aug. 10. “Please feel free to come every Saturday because it has just begun.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet. In his Facebook post, Keith asked for everyone to come out to Gip’s Place Saturday night to celebrate his father’s life. There will also be a remembrance at the club at 7 p.m. Sunday to honor Gipson.

