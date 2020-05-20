Help welcome National Guard soldiers home!

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Members with the Mississippi Army National Guard 859th Vertical Engineer Company are coming home on Thursday May 21, 2020. The group of about 160 citizen-soldiers has been deployed for the last year on a tour in the Middle East.

The public is encouraged to help welcome these soldiers home. The convoy of buses is scheduled to arrive in Pascagoula around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The convoy will travel east on Highway 90, north on Hospital Road, and end near the Armory in Pascagoula.

The city of Pascagoula is asking that those who plan on lining the route arrive shortly before 4:30 p.m. and maintain proper social distancing.

