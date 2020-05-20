Help welcome National Guard soldiers home!

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Members with the Mississippi Army National Guard 859th Vertical Engineer Company are coming home on Thursday May 21, 2020. The group of about 160 citizen-soldiers has been deployed for the last year on a tour in the Middle East.

The public is encouraged to help welcome these soldiers home. The convoy of buses is scheduled to arrive in Pascagoula around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The convoy will travel east on Highway 90, north on Hospital Road, and end near the Armory in Pascagoula.

The city of Pascagoula is asking that those who plan on lining the route arrive shortly before 4:30 p.m. and maintain proper social distancing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories