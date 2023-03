WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Federal Aviation Administration released its initial analysis regarding the deadly helicopter crash on Sunday, March 26.

The FAA said the helicopter’s tail rotor hit a tree before crashing into a field. The aircraft was a Robinson R44 helicopter, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two Baton Rouge police officers were killed in the crash. Their names have not yet been released.

Several agencies are investigating the crash.