Heavy police presence near Moody, Ala., hotel

UPDATE: As of 8:30 pm, the protesters have walked on to I-10, stopping highway traffic near the Vieux Carre exit. We will continue to update this story here, and on WGNO News at 10 pm. NOPD tells drivers to avoid the area– no deterrence by police, and the situation remains peaceful.

New Orleans – Their words are as full of outrage as the words of any other protesters around the nation. But hundreds of protesters continue to gather and march in New Orleans, peacefully, for a fourth straight night.