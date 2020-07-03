BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.
The Hoover Police Department is saying they received reports of shots being fired inside the mall.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST STORIES
- Zero tolerance enforced for Gulf Shores this Fourth of July Weekend
- Quad’s Minneapolis ad agency stages ‘Black Lives Matter’ walkout
- Heavy police presence at Riverchase Galleria
- Man killed after being shot and run over by car; juvenile girl charged with murder
- Mass elephant deaths in south Africa puzzles researchers