Heavy police presence at Riverchase Galleria

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.

The Hoover Police Department is saying they received reports of shots being fired inside the mall.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

