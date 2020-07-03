Heavy police presence at Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a heavy police presence at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.

The Hoover Police Department is saying they received reports of shots being fired inside the mall.

Report of shots fired at the galleria. Unknown injuries at this time. Unknown exact location. More information to follow.#hooverpd — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 3, 2020

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

