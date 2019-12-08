Head-on crash kills 2, injures 1 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A head-on crash killed two people and injured another on Highway 45 near Fruitdale Saturday.

ALEA State Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Donna Rose McIlwain, 56, of Quitman, Miss., was traveling northbound near Fruitdale (mile marker 14) when a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with her 2013 Toyota Avalon.  The Chevrolet caught fire and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. 

McIlwain was transported to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  Identification of the deceased is pending and no further information is available as troopers continue to investigate. 

