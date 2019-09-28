MHP releases photo of Harrison County sheriff’s deputy who died in motorcycle crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday in a motorcycle accident that also injured his wife.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Glenn Everett Roe and Melanie Roe were on separate motorcycles eastbound on Old Fort Bayou Road. As they approached JF Douglas Road, a Toyota pickup truck driven by Zachary Winans, turned in front of the bikes. Both Roes hit the truck on the passenger side, with their motorcycles coming to rest in the roadway.

The couple was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where Glenn Roe was pronounced dead. Melanie Roe is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver had minor scratches.

The crash is still under investigation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of Roe Saturday afternoon.