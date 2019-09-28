MHP releases photo of Harrison County sheriff’s deputy who died in motorcycle crash

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy died Saturday in a motorcycle accident that also injured his wife.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says Glenn Everett Roe and Melanie Roe were on separate motorcycles eastbound on Old Fort Bayou Road. As they approached JF Douglas Road, a Toyota pickup truck driven by Zachary Winans, turned in front of the bikes. Both Roes hit the truck on the passenger side, with their motorcycles coming to rest in the roadway.

The couple was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where Glenn Roe was pronounced dead. Melanie Roe is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver had minor scratches.

The crash is still under investigation.

Mississippi Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of Roe Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook