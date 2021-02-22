Hale County residents still struggling with water woes

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Since Wednesday, at least 60families in Hale County have not had running water and many others living in Sawyerville are having low water pressure problems in their homes.

“It’s just we have no water so you can’t take a bath, you can’t go to the bathroom and you can’t wash your hands. All the things you do with water we take for granted you can’t do them,” resident Mary Caruthers says. She says it’s been difficult no having water because she needs it for her cows and horses on her farm.

“It’s very frustrating not having water because we have cows and horses, and we actually have an active well and we’ve been carrying five-gallon buckets of water to the cow’s area and horses and we’ve gone to buy jugs of water to fill up the toilets so they will flush,” she said.

Work crews began the process of repairing the broken water line today and installing new pipes after finding the leak Sunday near the intersection of Highways 14 and 60. Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford says the repairs should be finished soon.

“About a year ago we had the same problem so now we are looking at a different grade of pipe to fix it and upgrading it and it should fix it and not have a problem again. We understand their frustration and we are not going to stop until we fix the problem. We have the right crew here now and we have the contactor in position,” Crawford said.

The judge tells CBS 42 he is hoping to have water services restored Monday night or sometime on Tuesday.