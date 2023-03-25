MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — The principal of McIntosh Elementary school is crediting a school bus driver and students for stopping a potentially dangerous situation from escalating. According to a letter posted online, Principal Nicholas Sullivan says Thursday a bus driver was told a student had a gun in his bookbag on board the bus.

“The bus driver immediately took charge and was able to confirm that there was a weapon and confiscated it,” read the letter. It says the police were called and the student was taken off the bus. Sullivan says swift action by students and employees prevented this incident from being any worse than it was. He wants to remind parents of the importance of telling kids if they see something, they should say something.

The letter does not identify the student or what disciplinary action may be taken. It doesn’t say what if any, criminal charges could be pending.