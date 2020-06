GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Gulfport City Council has voted unanimously to no longer fly the Mississippi state flag.

This afternoon, the city took down the state flag at city hall and replaced it with the historic Magnolia Flag.

The state’s flag features the confederate battle emblem.

A petition to remove the emblem from the state flag has nearly 150,000 signatures.

Gov. Tate Reeves says Mississippians should vote on whether to make the change.