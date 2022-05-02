GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — The Human Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport is participating in BISELL’s “Empty the Shelters” event starting May 3.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation will drop pet adoption fees to $25 at participating shelters, with fees will be waived entirely for some shelters. The foundation will cover adoption fees in 45 states and Canada, with almost 300 participating shelters.

Fees will drop to $25 from May 3 to May 14. The shelter will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is at 2615 25th Ave. in Gulfport, Miss.

The shelter featured several pictures of adoptable pets on their Facebook page. If you would like to take a look, click the link here.

Animal shelters in Northwest, Fla. will also be participating in the event. For more information, click here.