GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police Department needs help identifying the two individuals in this surveillance image.

A theft occurred at Walmart on Sept. 18 around 4 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Boone with the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2564 or their non-emergency line at 251-968-2431.

Tips can also be submitted to GSPDTips@gulfshoresal.gov