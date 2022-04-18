(WKRG) — The Gulf Islands National Seashore had an Easter egg hunt of their own. The organization’s Resource Management team was busy Easter Sunday looking for endangered and threatened bird eggs.

Endangered and threatened birds who live on the beach tend to hide their eggs in carefully built nests. Birds start of by making dents in the sand, or scrapes, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Islands National Seashore. Nests made in the sand tend to be camouflaged with shells or other items along the shoreline.

The Gulf Islands National Seashore reminds residents to be extra careful when walking along the beach. If residents see a nest, they are urged to avoid it. Residents should also respect pet rules and avoid closed-off areas.

Least Tern standing over its nest of two eggs

Snowy Plover eggs sitting in a scrape on the beach

Wilson Plover eggs sitting in a closed area on the beach

For more information about how Gulf Coast Birds build their nests, click the link here.