Gulf Coast law enforcement and first responder agencies welcome new batch of hires

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies have welcomed new members to their forces just in time for the new year.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Ala.), Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Fire Rescue and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have all sworn in new members during the month of December.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Nicholas Morgan

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Drew Bailey

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office –

  • Deputy Gerald Rogers
  • Deputy Justin Ballengee

Mobile Fire Rescue –

  • Adam Beeson
  • Derrick Butler
  • Ross Butler
  • Dakota Chancery
  • Bradley Clark
  • Deounte Coleman
  • James Haymer
  • Lauren Hunt
  • Chase Ludlam
  • Zachary McKinnon
  • Steven Millhouse
  • John Mullern
  • Krysten Richard
  • Michael Stallworth
  • James Thompson
  • Caleb Watson
  • Montana Wilkins
  • Christian Williams
  • Jianna Williams

We thank you for keeping our communities safe.

