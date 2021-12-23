Gulf Coast law enforcement and first responder agencies welcome new batch of hires

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple law enforcement and first responder agencies have welcomed new members to their forces just in time for the new year.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Ala.), Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Fire Rescue and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have all sworn in new members during the month of December.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office –

Deputy Nicholas Morgan

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office –

Deputy Drew Bailey

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office –

Deputy Gerald Rogers

Deputy Justin Ballengee

Mobile Fire Rescue –

Adam Beeson

Derrick Butler

Ross Butler

Dakota Chancery

Bradley Clark

Deounte Coleman

James Haymer

Lauren Hunt

Chase Ludlam

Zachary McKinnon

Steven Millhouse

John Mullern

Krysten Richard

Michael Stallworth

James Thompson

Caleb Watson

Montana Wilkins

Christian Williams

Jianna Williams

We thank you for keeping our communities safe.