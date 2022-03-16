PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department is looking for several people possibly involved in stealing 10 catalytic converters in the area.

The group is wanted for grand larceny after catalytic converters were stolen Tuesday, March 15 at Turf Masters Lawn Care in Pascagoula. Officers released images of the suspects wearing black hoodies and face coverings at the time of the thefts.

The group was also shown driving “a newer model white jeep,” according to a Facebook post from the PPD.

If you have any information about the suspects or the theft, call the PPD at 228-762-2211 or message them on Facebook.