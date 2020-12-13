Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly ATV accident

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly ATV accident in Leakesville. It happened late Friday night according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

Details on what happened, the victim, and any other information has not been released. Authorities say they plan to release more information Monday.

