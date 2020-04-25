Greene County, Miss., reports first COVID-19 death

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Greene County, Miss., reported its first death from COVID-19 Friday.
According to the Interactive Map of Mississippi COVID-19 cases, the person who died was Caucasian. The county has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.
