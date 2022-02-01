GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Greene County man will serve 20 years in Mississippi prisons after he pled guilty to sexual battery of a child on Tuesday, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office covering Jackson, George and Greene Counties. The man was accused of abusing a three-year old.

Joseph Herman Beckwith, Jr., 23, of Greene County was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 to serve. This means Beckwith will serve 20 and spend the remaining 10 on Post Release Supervision.

“The abuse that this child endured from her own family member at the age of three of unimaginable,” said Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Lewis in the news release. “She demonstrated tremendous courage by coming forward about the abuse.”

Judge Kathy King Jackson also ordered Beckwith to pay a $1,500 fine, plus $1,000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, $100 to the Victim’s Compensation Fund and all court costs. Beckwith was also ordered to register as a sex offended after his release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in the release that people who harm children will be held accountable.

“Child predators are not going to get away with abusing our children. My hope is that this is one more step towards healing for the victim and her family.”

McIlrath also thanked investigators for their work on the case.