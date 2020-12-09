Governor Ivey extends Safer at Home order until January 22, 2021

FILE – In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Ivey announced plans Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 to move forward with state leasing of three privately built mega prisons that would begin construction next year, in what she described as a step toward overhauling an understaffed and violence-plagued prison system beset by years of federal criticism. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order Wednesday in a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

The Safer at Home order is set to expire January 22, 2021 with no alterations.

Gov. Ivey emphasized the need for residents to wear a face mask in public and wash your hands frequently.

