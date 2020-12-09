Governor Ivey extends Safer at Home order until January 22, 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Governor Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order Wednesday in a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The Safer at Home order is set to expire January 22, 2021 with no alterations.
Gov. Ivey emphasized the need for residents to wear a face mask in public and wash your hands frequently.
