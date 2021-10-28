Governor DeSantis says “Fauci needs to be held accountable” for puppy experiments

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (WKRG) — Governor Ron DeSantis said on Monday, Oct. 25, “Fauci and the NIH needs to be held accountable” for the experiments being performed on the puppies in Wuhan.

During the Florida job growth conference, Gov. DeSantis spoke out against the cruel experiments on puppies.

Gov. DeSantis said, “you can’t have mad scientists running around playing God like this. And then come to find out what is Fauci and NIH doing? They’re doing cruel experiments on puppies. What they were doing with those puppies it’s flat-out disgusting, it’s despicable, it needs to stop.”

Gov. DeSantis confirmed that American tax dollars were going to the contribution of these unethical experiments.

Gov. DeSantis tweeted after the conference his speech of what he said about Fauci and the NIH.

The Twitter from Gov. DeSantis with video is linked below: