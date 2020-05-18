Gov. Ron DeSantis announces opening of I-4/SR 408 interchange 3 months early

WILMINGTON, DE – JUNE 04: “Road Closed” signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware. The bridge was closed indefinitely after four support columns were discovered to be tilting. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — As a result of decreased traffic due to COVID-19, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDoT) announced on Monday, May 18, 2020, the opening of five new flyover ramps on I-4 and SR 408. The project of these ramps has been completed more than three months ahead of schedule.

Gov. DeSantis said “I’m pleased to announce the opening of the I-4 corridor three months earlier than planned after we took advantage of the lower traffic volume by accelerating work on some of these busy roads.” The completed project will help commuters and tourists traveling in the heart of the state of Florida, which has had traffic issues for years.

“In early April, Governor DeSantis challenged the Department to find ways to accelerate I-4 construction while there was less traffic on the road, and I am pleased to announce that we have opened these critical components of the I-4 corridor to drivers, three months ahead of schedule,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “This is the biggest milestone of the project to date, which will undoubtedly transform the heart of our state’s transportation system. I am grateful for the Governor’s common-sense approach to moving Florida forward during this unprecedented time.”

On April 11, Governor DeSantis and Secretary Thibault announced plans to open the I-4/S.R.408 interchange by Independence Day, which was ahead of schedule. Since then, the Department was able to further accelerate work by more than 6 weeks, opening four new I-4/S.R. 408 ramps along with the eastbound S.R. 408 ramp to westbound I-4.

The final interchange to open in this plan will be westbound SR 408 to westbound I-4 which is scheduled to open later this summer.

To keep track of all the new interchange movements click here.

LATEST STORIES