Gov. Reeves: No recommendation from health officials for ‘shelter in place’ order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves said no health officials have recommended there be a ‘shelter in place’ order for Mississippi due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Reeves said he’s following the recommendation of the 15 day slow down of the virus. Those steps include:
- Social distancing
- No groups of 10 or more
- Washing your hands matched with good hygiene
The governor said if Mississippi residents feel there should be a statewide lockdown, they should put themselves on lockdown.
Reeves ordered all public schools to close until April 17, 2020, to help combat the spread of the virus.
Reeves state that it’s likely that the April 15 deadline to file state taxes will be pushed to a later date. He encouraged neighbors and businesses to pay by then, if they can. The state budget year starts July 1, 2020.
