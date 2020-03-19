Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced on Facebook Live that he will close all public schools in Mississippi until April 17, 2020.
The schools are being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
He will sign an executive order on March 19, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden
- Venice canal water appears clear, fish visible as people shelter from coronavirus
- Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead
- Rep. Stringer: Coronavirus testing site to open in North Mobile County
- WATCH LIVE: ADPH to provide coronavirus update