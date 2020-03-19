Coronavirus Cancellations

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippi public schools closed until April 17

State / Regional

by: WJTV Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced on Facebook Live that he will close all public schools in Mississippi until April 17, 2020.

The schools are being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He will sign an executive order on March 19, 2020.

