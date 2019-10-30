Gov. Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward for information regarding missing Aniah Blanchard

by: WIAT Staff

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey, in a social media post and press release, announced the offering of a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Gov. Ivey states, “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”

