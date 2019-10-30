Gov. Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward for information regarding missing Aniah Blanchard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey, in a social media post and press release, announced the offering of a $5,000 award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators involved in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard.

Gov. Ivey states, “We are following this case closely, and I am remaining engaged with law enforcement on the state and local levels. I am issuing this reward to help encourage those with information to come forward. We continue to pray for Aniah and her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home.”

I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1. We continue to pray for Aniah & her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home. @ALEAprotects @CityofAuburnAL pic.twitter.com/YT8683L9B9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 30, 2019

Read the State of Alabama Procolation by the Governor below

2019-10-30 Reward Proclamation__Aniah Blanchard by CBS 42 on Scribd

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes in a press conference Wednesday said that while they do not have major evidence of foul play, authorities are investigating the situation as a foul play incident.

“That’s just the practical way to approach it to make sure it gets the attention it gets,” Hughes said.

Hughes also said that authorities do not believe Aniah would go missing on her own volition.

