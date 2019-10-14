Gov. Ivey releases statement on active Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement on the active Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney:

“Late Saturday evening, an amber alert was issued for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, a three-year-old from Birmingham, who was reported to be abducted while outside playing with other children at a birthday party. That amber alert remains active.



“I am staying engaged with law enforcement officials on both the state and local levels. While the search for Kamille and the investigation into the case are ongoing, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and report any information that may help law enforcement bring her home.



“In that light, we are in discussions with Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr to finalize plans for my Office to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille.



“At this time, we offer our fervent prayers for law enforcement and all involved in the search. We pray for Kamille’s family and that God will continue to watch over Kamille until she is safely returned home soon.



“Alabama, let’s bring Kamille home!”

Gov. Kay Ivey

